News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News > Crime

Police appeal over missing Leona Peach, 12, from Devon

person

Paul Jones

Published: 7:28 PM December 26, 2021
Leona Peach missing from Newton Abbot

Leona Peach is missing from the Newton Abbot area - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The family of a 12-year-old missing from the Newton Abbot area has pleaded with her to get in touch.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Leona Peach, who was last seen in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot around 9.15am on Monday, December 20.

Originally from the North Devon area, officers believe she may have travelled to Bideford.

They have also appealed for Leona to make contact with her family in Newton Abbot.

Detective Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “Enquiries are continuing in our efforts to locate Leona and we are asking members of the public to help us.

“We are supporting her friends and family and are appealing to Leona to contact home so that they know that she is safe and well.

“This time of year is especially important for families and we are keen to make sure that she is okay and would ask that anyone who is with her encourages Leona to contact her family in Newton Abbot.

Most Read

  1. 1 Kaitlin steps into Cinderella's shoes for some panto fun
  2. 2 Police appeal over missing Leona Peach, 12, from Devon
  3. 3 'Affordable homes are priority for the new year'
  1. 4 Simon Jupp: Looking back at the year as East Devon MP
  2. 5 UPDATE: Christmas Day swimmers at Budleigh urged to take care as RNLI will not be present 
  3. 6 End of Year excellent results for Exmouth Harriers
  4. 7 Museum's Christmas coffee morning rounds off a successful year
  5. 8 Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth
  6. 9 Cadet instructor saves man's life after he suffers doorstep heart attack
  7. 10 Test your knowledge with our Christmas Quiz!

“Leona if you are reading this, we want you to know you are not in any trouble, please contact us, or someone you trust, to let us know you are safe.”

She is described as white and of slim to medium build. She is approximately 4ft 9ins tall, has hazel-coloured eyes and has long light-brown hair which reaches the middle of her back. She has a bald patch above her right ear.

Leona is believed to be wearing grey/blue leggings or skinny trousers with a dark-coloured fur coat and flip flops. She was carrying a pink bag.

If you have seen Leona, or know of her whereabouts, call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0222 of 20/12/21.

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EXE-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BAS

Updated

Dozens of firefighters battle house fire as roof collapses

Paul Jones

person
Fire engine. Ref exe 18 17TI 1990. Picture: Terry Ife

Road sweeper 'totally destroyed' by fire in Exmouth

Paul Jones

person
Swimmers line up ready to dash for the sea in Exmouth on Christmas Day 2013

'Should mental health teams take Exmouth swimmers' names?'

Anthony Bernard

Author Picture Icon
Damaged road sweeper in Exmouth EDDC

Driver hailed a 'hero' after Exmouth road sweeper fire

Paul Jones

person