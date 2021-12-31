Arrest after missing 12-year-old Leona Peach found safe and well - in Lincolnshire

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident - Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

A 12-year-old girl who went missing from her Devon home before Christmas has been found safe and well.

Police issued several appeals after Leona Peach was reported missing from Newton Abbot on December 20.

Now, they have thanked the public for their help in the search after she was found safe and well, in Lincolnshire.

"Following an extensive policing operation, 12-year-old Leona Peach who was reported missing from Newton Abbot on the morning of Monday, December 20, has been located safe and well," a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.

"Aided by officers from Lincolnshire Police and with support from Devon Child Services and Lincolnshire Child Services, units attended and undertook a search of an address near Boston this afternoon and located Leona; She will continue to be supported by specialist officers and child services."

During the search police have arrested a 34-year-old man, originally from Devon, on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap, they said.

"He is due to be transferred into police custody within Devon and Cornwall for questioning in due course," the spokesperson added.

"Officers would like to thank the public for their support in helping us locate Ms Peach."