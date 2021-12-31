News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News > Crime

Arrest after missing 12-year-old Leona Peach found safe and well - in Lincolnshire

person

Paul Jones

Published: 10:06 AM December 31, 2021
Devon & Cornwall Police

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident - Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

A 12-year-old girl who went missing from her Devon home before Christmas has been found safe and well.

Police issued several appeals after Leona Peach was reported missing from Newton Abbot on December 20.

Now, they have thanked the public for their help in the search after she was found safe and well, in Lincolnshire.

"Following an extensive policing operation, 12-year-old Leona Peach who was reported missing from Newton Abbot on the morning of Monday, December 20, has been located safe and well," a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.

"Aided by officers from Lincolnshire Police and with support from Devon Child Services and Lincolnshire Child Services, units attended and undertook a search of an address near Boston this afternoon and located Leona; She will continue to be supported by specialist officers and child services."

During the search police have arrested a 34-year-old man, originally from Devon, on suspicion of child abduction and kidnap, they said.

"He is due to be transferred into police custody within Devon and Cornwall for questioning in due course," the spokesperson added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest after missing 12-year-old Leona Peach found safe and well - in Lincolnshire
  2. 2 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
  3. 3 Fire services to continue vital role in supporting ambulance crews to save lives
  1. 4 'I've had my booster jab - now please go and have yours'
  2. 5 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 6 'Child abuse cases happen locally, not just nationally...'
  4. 7 When are the bank holidays in 2022?
  5. 8 Race for the titles in Devon Football League
  6. 9 Exmouth primary pupils get back to nature in tree planting sessions
  7. 10 Leftover Christmas dinners turned into green affordable gas

"Officers would like to thank the public for their support in helping us locate Ms Peach."

East Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Leona Peach missing from Newton Abbot

Police appeal over missing Leona Peach, 12, from Devon

Paul Jones

person
splash by a car as it goes through flood water

Opinion

Christmas Day spent helping stranded motorist

Paul Arnott

person
Exmouth Players perform Cinderella

Kaitlin steps into Cinderella's shoes for some panto fun

Review by 'Tricia Barclay

person
Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day swim

UPDATE: Christmas Day swimmers at Budleigh urged to take care as RNLI...

Philippa Davies

person