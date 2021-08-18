News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Jury retire to consider verdict on former Exmouth mayor accused of abusing boys

Court Reporter

Published: 2:08 PM August 18, 2021   
Exeter Crown Court

Exeter Crown Court.

The jury have retired to consider their verdicts in the case of a former Mayor of Exmouth who is accused of the historic abuse of two schoolboys. 

John Humphreys is facing a total of ten charges at Exeter Crown Court where he has denied any sexual contact with the two complainants. 

The boys say he abused them when they were aged around 13 and 15 in 1990 and 2001 respectively. 

Judge Timothy Rose sent the jury out on Tuesday morning (August 17) and told them that they would have as much time as they needed to reach their verdicts. 

Humphreys, aged 59, of Hartley Road, Exmouth, denies three counts of a serious sexual assault and two of indecent assault on the younger boy and five counts of indecent assault against the older one. 

Humphreys is an alderman who was Mayor of Exmouth from 2010 to 2012 and a councillor for 12 years. 

He told the jury last week that he had no sexual interest in boys and had never had any sort of sexual contact with either complainant. 

