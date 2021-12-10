Daytime burglars raid five homes in Lympstone
- Credit: LDRS
Five houses in Lympstone have been burgled in a series of daytime raids.
The break-ins happened at homes in Greenhill Avenue, Church Road, Longmeadow Road and Underhill, and items of jewellery were stolen.
The burglaries took place between Wednesday, October 27 and Monday, November 22.
Police are asking local residents to make sure that their properties are secure and that valuable items are not on display.
They are also urging people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.
Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information that could help the police with their nvestigation, including dashcam footage, is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/096336/21.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
- 1 New eco-home plan for landmark Exmouth property
- 2 East Devon MP does not support Covid Plan B measures
- 3 Daytime burglars raid five homes in Lympstone
- 4 Questions raised over police's early handling of John Humphreys case
- 5 'All systems go' for Budleigh late-night shopping event
- 6 'We knit you a merry Christmas' - Exmouth Yarn Bombers strike again
- 7 Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B
- 8 Dramatic rock fall at Budleigh beach prompts warnings of further collapses
- 9 Body of teenager found on beach in Exmouth
- 10 Harriers compete in Exeter mud-fest after awards presentation evening