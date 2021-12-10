Five houses in Lympstone have been burgled in a series of daytime raids.

The break-ins happened at homes in Greenhill Avenue, Church Road, Longmeadow Road and Underhill, and items of jewellery were stolen.

The burglaries took place between Wednesday, October 27 and Monday, November 22.

Police are asking local residents to make sure that their properties are secure and that valuable items are not on display.

They are also urging people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has any information that could help the police with their nvestigation, including dashcam footage, is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/096336/21.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org