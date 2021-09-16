News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth driver claimed he was spooked by unmarked police car

Published: 12:49 PM September 16, 2021   
Exeter Crown Court

A young motorist sped off after feeling intimidated by a car behind him - not realising it was a police car. 

Brendon Hough, 20, roared away from the unmarked police car and ended up driving at 88mph on a 30mph road at Exton, Devon, one day in January before he was stopped. 

Hough told Exeter magistrates that he felt 'intimidated' by the car behind him and raced off to get back to his home in Exmouth. 

The delivery driver admitted speeding and was told he could have simply pulled over and let the car pass him. 

Hough was banned from driving for 21 days and fined £475.

