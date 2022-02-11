Dodgy tyre led to £241 fine for Exmouth driver

Driving a vehicle with a worn tyre led to a £241 fine for an Exmouth man.

Simon Paul Ballard, of Colleton Way, admitted charges of driving without insurance and of driving with a tyre which did not meet requirements under the Road Traffic Act when he appeared before North and East Devon Magistrates' Court in Exeter on Wednesday (February 9).

The charges came after Ballard drove a vehicle - a Hyundai - in Exmouth on June 11, 2021.

The 49-year-old was fined £241 for the tyre, as well as being ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

No separate penalty was issued for the insurance charge.

Ballard also received three penalty points on his driving licence.