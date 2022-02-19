Woman admits racially- and religiously-aggravated assault

The cases were dealt with at Exeter - Credit: PA

Below are some of the recent cases dealt with by North and East Devon Magistrates sitting in Exeter.

* Speeding on the M5 landed a man from Beer with a £66 fine.

Peter Black, of Park Road, Beer, admitted driving above a 50mph limit between junctions 25 and 24 of the motorway on March 8 last year when he appeared before North and East Devon Magistrates sitting in Exeter on Monday (February 14).

Black, 60, was handed three points on his driving licence and fined £66. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.



* A 30-year-old woman has been handed a suspended sentence after she admitted a racially- and religiously-aggravated assault in Axminster.

Michaela Kathlynn Winn, of Everest Drive, Seaton, was given a nine-week sentence, suspended for 12 months, over an assault in Axminster on May 8 last year.

Winn will also have to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and pay £250 in compensation to the victim.



* A 44-year-old man admitted drug-driving when he appeared before magistrates.

Matthew Peter Harris, of Brook Road, Budleigh Salterton, appeared before North and East Devon Magistrates on Monday (February 14).

He pleaded guilty to drug driving in Hampshire on June 15 last year.

Harris, 44, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £200. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.