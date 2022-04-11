IN THE DOCK: The latest court results from East Devon

Some of the latest cases dealt with by East Devon Magistrates - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A court has heard how a man stole a bike worth £330 in Exmouth.

Malcolm Charles Calver, of no fixed abode, was before magistrates in Exeter charged with stealing a Carrera Crossfire Hybrid bicycle in the town on March 20 this year.

The 53-year-old was also charged with being in possession of 'an article for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft'.

The article was a set of 'red-handled snips'.

Calver indicated a guilty plea to the charges.

A Sidmouth man has been compelled to hand his dog over to a 'rehab' facility.

Michael John William Holland, of Langford Avenue, was not present when a case was brought against him at Exeter Magistrates' Court on March 31.

The 28-year-old was charged with the dog - named Bear - being 'dangerous and was not kept under proper control'.

A 57-year-old man has been banned from driving for 14 months for drink driving.

Wayne Ian Mackay, of Manstone Avenue, Sidmouth, was found to have 113mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood - the legal limit being 100mg - after driving at Four Elms Hill, Newton Poppleford, on December 12 last year.

As well as being banned from driving for 14 months, Mackay was fined £315, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

Breaking the speed limit saw a 70-year-old Newton Poppleford woman fined.

Wendy Jane Prince, of The Vicorage, Glebelands, broke the 30mph limit on the A385 Ashburton Road, in Totnes, on April 30 last year.

She admitted the offence and was fined £66 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

A 24-year-old woman has been fined after being caught driving while over the drug-drive limit.

Maddison Kate Helyar, of Alma House, Axminster, admitted driving in Okehampton, Devon, while over the drug-drive limit on November 12, last year.

A man has admitted possessing 361g of cannabis.

Richard David Gibson, of Rush Meadow Road, Cranbrook, indicated a guilty plea when he appeared before North and East Devon Magistrates Court, sitting in Exeter, on Tuesday (April 5).

He was charged with possessing 361.4g of cannabis in Cranbrook on November 17 last year.

The 28-year-old was remanded in custody ahead of pre-sentence reports being produced. He will next appear in court on May 9.