News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News > Crime

Couple deny assaults in Exmouth

Logo Icon

Court Reporter

Published: 5:04 PM July 9, 2021   
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A couple from Exmouth have denied assaulting two people in the town.

Wayne Messenger, aged 38, and his wife Gemma, aged 36, pleaded not guilty to two charges when they appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link.

Messenger, of Church Road, Exmouth, denied assault causing actual harm to Mark Blake on June 5.

His wife, who was charged under her maiden name of Gemma Kerr, denied causing actual bodily harm to Zara Crowson on the same date.

Messenger appeared from Bristol Prison and his wife from Eastwood Park prison and both were remanded in custody pending a trial in January by Judge Timothy Rose.

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exmouth Inshore Lifeboat commences a search

Exmouth RNLI search for missing paddle boarder

Joseph Bulmer

person
An East Devon recycling vehicle

Opinion

EDDC has vacancies to fill thanks to perfect storm

Paul Arnott

person
Busy Exmouth beach prior to the Covid-19 pandemic

Opinion

Stay safe down by the sea this summer

Alexandra Walters

Logo Icon
A quilt made in Exmouth

From Exmouth with love: lockdown quilt inspired by books

Tim Dixon

person