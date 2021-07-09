Couple deny assaults in Exmouth

Published: 5:04 PM July 9, 2021

A couple from Exmouth have denied assaulting two people in the town.

Wayne Messenger, aged 38, and his wife Gemma, aged 36, pleaded not guilty to two charges when they appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link.

Messenger, of Church Road, Exmouth, denied assault causing actual harm to Mark Blake on June 5.

His wife, who was charged under her maiden name of Gemma Kerr, denied causing actual bodily harm to Zara Crowson on the same date.

Messenger appeared from Bristol Prison and his wife from Eastwood Park prison and both were remanded in custody pending a trial in January by Judge Timothy Rose.