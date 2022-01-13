Jewellery and antique silverware taken in Budleigh burglary

Some of the items taken in the burglary at a Budleigh property - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Jewellery and antique silverware were among items stolen in a Budleigh Salterton burglary.

Police are appealing for information after the raid, at a property in Copp Hill Lane some time between noon on Monday, December 27 and 4.15pm on Friday, December 31 last year.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said 'a number of distinctive and sentimental items were stolen' in the burglary, and officers have released details of a number of the items taken.

They are:

• an 18-carat gold ring with large oval sapphire and two diamonds (pictured)

• a platinum ring with three diamonds

• an 18-carat gold bracelet

• an 18-carat gold circular 3cm locket with ornate engraving on the front and initials engraved on the back

• an 18-carat brooch in the shape of a bow, approx. 3cm studded with pearls

• a pair of knot style earrings

• an 18-carat gold circular pendant, 2.5cm diameter, with fine gold bar across the centre studded with pearls

• a set of silver earrings with opal

• a pendant of a Spanish silver doubloon set in 18-carat gold, approx. 3.5 cm, on an 18-carat gold link chain. (pictured)

• Antique silverware which includes a jug with decorative engraving (pictured), fluted bowl (pictured), lipped sauce boat, silver engraved pepper pot (pictured), two salt bowls on shaped legs and silver salt spoons (one pictured)

Anyone with information regarding the thefts should contact police via email to 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting CR/000981/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via Crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.