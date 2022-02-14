Man banned after drink driving in Exmouth while THREE TIMES the legal limit

Jones was nearly three times the legal drink-drive limit - Credit: Archant

A man was banned from driving after being caught behind the wheel while nearly three times the legal limit.

Ashley Matthew Benjamin Jones, of Roberts Road, Exeter, had been driving a Vauxhall Vectra in Byron Way, Exmouth, in January 19 this year when he was tested.

His results showed 98 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

Jones, 36, pleaded guilty to drink driving when he appeared before North and East Devon Magistrates sitting in Exeter on Thursday (February 10).

The offence was committed while he was also serving a community order made in July 2020 after being convicted of assaulting an emergency worker.

Jones lost his licence for four years and was fined £100. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95, and £85 in costs. He was also handed a 12-month community order.