Nursery extension plan for Woodbury Cricket Club withdrawn

PUBLISHED: 10:09 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 05 February 2019

Woodbury cricket ground. Picture: Google

Woodbury cricket ground. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans to extend a cricket pavilion in Woodbury for use by a nursery from the village have been scrapped.

An application had been previously been submitted to change the use of the pavilion at Woodbury and Newton St Cyres Cricket Club to accommodate childrens’ day care.

The proposal, validated by the district council on Monday, January 14, would have seen Maytree Pre-School, in Flower Street, use the pavilion on weekdays.

This would have excluded the club changing rooms.

According to the plan’s design and access statement, the applicant was seeking to construct a timber-clad storage room for toys and furniture over the current store room at the end of the building.

It also said toilet facilities were set to be upgraded for use by both the pre-school and the cricket club.

A letter to the council from GJR Architects requested that the application be withdrawn which was confirmed by a decision notice from East Devon District Council.

