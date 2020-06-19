Photo plea from Exmouth funeral directors marking 200 years in the community

Crews and Sons in Exmouth. Picture: Google Archant

A plea has been issued for those with photographs and memories of a 200-year-old Exmouth business to come forward.

Funeral directors Crews and Sons is celebrating two centuries of serving the community and to mark the occasion, a record of its history is being created.

The business has had many different locations and gone through several transformations over the years.

Funeral director Mark Hudson is urging anyone who has stories or photographs relating to Crews and Sons to come forward.

He said: “It would mean a great deal not only to us, as a business, but to all the many thousands of families and loved ones we have had the pleasure to serve.

“We have gone through many changes and transformations over these years while maintaining very high standards of care to our families, when they are most in need.

“While many shops over the years have come and gone, Crews has always been there for Exmouth families.”

Anyone with stories or photographs to share should email exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk and they will be passed on to Crews.