Woodbury’s Creation Station named in top franchise list

PUBLISHED: 08:33 23 January 2019

Sarah Cressall, of Creation Station. Picture: Sarah Cressall.

A Woodbury-based creative arts and crafts activity provider has been given national recognition.

The Creation Station – the brainchild of Sarah Cressall – has been named in the top 20 of the UK’s top 100 UK franchises.

The ‘definitive’ league table, with the Woodbury business at number 15, was compiled by Elite franchise magazine.

Sarah said: “I’m thrilled that The Creation Station franchise has received this prestigious position in the top 100 franchises in the UK. Since 2002, we have seen increasing demand for our award-winning creative classes, parties and events for children, adults and the elderly.

“We’ve now inspired more than one million children and adults and my thanks go to our fabulous family of franchise owners and our creative hub team to help to make a positive difference to so many.”

Scott English, Director of Elite franchise magazine, said “The judges thought The Creation Station stood out for their innovative business and the way they are committed to making a difference to local communities and supporting their franchise owners.”

