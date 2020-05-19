Exmouth sea cadet’s cream tea service for isolated Lympstone residents

Phoebe Hartley-Norton delivering cream teas. Picture: Anne Reeves Archant

Isolated residents in Lympstone have benefitted from the newly earned cooking skills gained by a young Exmouth sea cadet.

Phoebe Hartley-Norton delivering cream teas to residents in Lympstone. Picture: Anne Reeves Phoebe Hartley-Norton delivering cream teas to residents in Lympstone. Picture: Anne Reeves

Phoebe Hartley-Norton made cream teas for residents who may be enduring 12 weeks of shielding themselves from coronavirus.

Some residents which the NHS has identified as being at high risk of infection from Covid-19 have been told to go into isolation for three months.

Phoebe, 14, is one of many Exmouth Sea Cadets taking virtual courses while they cannot take part in their usual training and decided to put her new-found skills to use.

She wrote to residents in Lympstone, giving them the chance to have a cream tea made for them and received 22 orders.

Scones made by Phoebe Hartley-Norton. Picture: Anne Reeves Scones made by Phoebe Hartley-Norton. Picture: Anne Reeves

They were delivered to their front doors by the Exmouth Community College pupil.

Her mum Anne Reeves said: “She is doing so well, working hard at home.

“It’s really nice that she is thinking about others.”