Planned solar farm to provide power to Crealy Adventure Park

Plans for a new solar farm providing renewable energy to a popular East Devon tourist attraction have been submitted to East Devon District Council.

An application has been lodged with the council for installation of ground-mounted solar arrays with associated access track, electrical housing and underground cabling at Crealy Adventure Park, in Clyst St Mary.

The initial plans suggest there will be around 2,250 panels on a site – measuring less than 1ha - to the north of the park

The planning support statement suggests the solar panels will be mounted on a fixed frame system with a maximum height of three metres. The application also states that the site is well screened from view by hedges and vegetation.

The planning support statement said: “The objective of this proposal is to generate renewable energy to supply Crealy’s private network, which will be used to power the Theme Park and Resort. This provides Crealy with a low carbon source of electricity; reduces their demand on the national grid; will help to meet Government targets and reduce the UK’s dependence on fossil fuels and will help to provide security against rising energy costs and contribute towards a net carbon future.”

The plans suggest the proposal will be located around 58 metres from the nearest residential property.

The support statement added: “The site is on an agricultural field which is well screened due to hedges and vegetation to the east, west and north as well as trees surrounding the property. The site is well suited for solar development.”

The site is outside of the Environment Agency’s flood zones and there is not anticipated to be any highways adjustments needed as construction traffic will use established roads.

Interested parties have until Friday, August 26, to have their say on the proposals. East Devon District Council will make the final decision.

To view the plans, visit https://planning.eastdevon.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=dates&keyVal=RFSHTBGHH5I00