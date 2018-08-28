Crealy abandons zero-hour contracts - 100 jobs being offered

Staff at Crealy Theme Park and Resort. Picture: Steven Haywood. Archant

An East Devon tourist resort is offering more than 100 new jobs after abandoning its zero-hour contracts.

Crealy Theme Park, in Clyst St Mary, is thought to be among the first business of its kind to scrap the employment practice in favour of permanent roles.

Zero hours contracts mean the employee is on call to work when a company needs them, but the employer is not required to give them work.

Crealy hopes the move will attract both seasonal employees and those people looking for an all year round position.

Josh Haywood, Crealy’s general manager, said: “We have decided to completely overhaul our employment policies so that we offer our staff more job stability and rewards.

“We have therefore decided to abandon zero hour contracts entirely – we believe we are amongst the first UK theme parks to do this. We are also considering a bonus scheme to reward hard-working staff.

“We are really excited about this big change in how we operate. We hope the commitment we are offering to people who are looking for work, will result in some strong candidates to join our team.”

Crealy is hosting a recruitment fair on Friday, February 15, and Saturday, February 16, with more than 100 full time, part time or flexible hour jobs on offer.

Interested candidates will be able to meet team members across all areas of the park including: rides and attractions, food and beverage, animals, sales, accommodation and cleaning. They will be asked to fill out an application form on site.

The fair runs from 11am until 4pm at the resort’s Clubhouse. Applicants should drive into the park and continue down past the main entrance and enter the Crealy Meadows reception.

Anyone who attends the Recruitment Fair and is successful in their job application will be reimbursed their travel money. Full training will be offered to all successful applicants and their permanent contracts will begin just before Easter.

If you can’t attend the Recruitment Fair, you can register your interest via Crealy’s website. For more information visit www.crealy.co.uk/jobs, email fun@crealy.co.uk or call 01395 233200.