Advanced search

FAB Link remain confident despite two-year regulator decision delay

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 October 2019

The FAB Link will come ashore at Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Terry Ife/FAB Link Ltd

The FAB Link will come ashore at Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Terry Ife/FAB Link Ltd

Archant

The costs of a project for underwater power cables making landfall at Budleigh Salterton would outweigh the scheme's benefits, according to a French energy regulator.

Commission de Regulation de l'Energie (CRE), in a report published earlier this year, said projects, like the one proposed by FAB Link Ltd, should be delayed.

The company is teaming up with French national grid company RTE in a bid to lay 220 kilometres of cable laid underwater between Menuel, in France, and a substation near Exeter Airport, via the island of Alderney.

The cables, making landfall near Lime Kiln car park, in Budleigh, would allow 1,400 megawatts of energy to be shared between the UK and France.

In a report on electricity interconnection projects with the UK, CRE called for caution saying the benefit of construction would not cover the costs.

CRE also suggested waiting for more clarity over the terms and conditions of Brexit.

However, FAB Link Ltd said it remains confident that the French regulator will soon be in a position to make a final investment decision.

CRE's report said: "The benefits of the construction of new interconnectors, beyond the 4,000MW that are to operated from 2021/2022 on this border, would not cover the costs of these projects, in all the considered scenarios.

"These projects would therefore have a negative socio-economic impact and this even without considering Brexit.

"Delaying investment decisions by a couple of years would allow to remove, at least partly, the uncertainties in relation with the terms and conditions of Brexit."

FAB Link Ltd says interconnectors will play a 'significant role' in the government's plans to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Project leaders also say a National Grid report calls for interconnector use to increase 'until the late 2020s'.

A spokesman for FAB Link Ltd added: "FAB Link's partner RTE, the French national grid company, has recently published its latest 10-year plan which shows the potential for two further cross-Channel projects which could be launched in the next few years ready to be operational from 2025.

"For all these reasons we are confident that the conditions will soon be met for the French regulator to be in a position to make a final investment decision."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Missing pensioner found

Paddle boarders and yatch that ran aground rescued by Exmouth lifeboat crews

Exmouth RNLI. Picture: Jogn Thorogood

Shed fire spreads to fence and garage in Exmouth

Fire engine

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hemingway Design to present layout for Queen’s Drive site

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

Missing pensioner found

Paddle boarders and yatch that ran aground rescued by Exmouth lifeboat crews

Exmouth RNLI. Picture: Jogn Thorogood

Shed fire spreads to fence and garage in Exmouth

Fire engine

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lewis Gregory and Craig Overton drafted into The Hundred

Craig Overton playing for North Devon CC against Exmouth. Ref ndg 19 17TI 2267. Picture: Terry Ife

Lympstone ABC show hailed a ‘huge success’

Lympstone ABC's Jack Silk in action. Picture: JO TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Exmouth Town looking to silence the Lambs on Wednesday night

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Madeira receive super support from Ian Crook Wealth Management

The Madeira Gardens which are so loving tended and are now a third year Exmouth In Bloom gold award winner. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Exmouth 2nd XV battle well in defeat to Barnstaple II

Action from the Exmouth 2nd XV meeting with Barnstaple LL. Picture EXMOUTH RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists