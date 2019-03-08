Crazy golf returns to Exmouth seafront but could soon be replaced by a car park

New crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry Parkin Archant

A new crazy golf course has opened on Exmouth seafront - but it may soon be replaced by a car park.

Harry Parkin, owner of the Exmouth Leisure Amusements, has opened the newly installed Treasure Island Adventure Golf course.

The pirate-themed course is laid out outside the arcade building and will replace the old crazy golf course that was inherited from the Wright family when their lease on the Fun Park ran out.

The course opened on Thursday and costs £3 for adults and £1.50 for children to use, with it having a family focus.

But Mr Parkin, who has run Exmouth Leisure Amusements for 25 years, is fearful for the future of his business.

His lease only has four years left and the land is set to be used for car parking once the seafront improvements are finalised.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said that Mr Parkin is aware of the longstanding plans for the area and that the land is set to be used for much needed parking.

Mr Parkin said: "I wanted to expand on what I currently have and what I inherited and add another attraction to what we currently have.

"I want to remain in business and have asked, but have had no assurances from the council.

"I have put forward my proposals to redevelopment the site, but anything that I do seems to fall on deaf ears, so I don't know want the future holds.

"The building is deteriorating but I am not in a position to do anything with a short term lease.

"I have asked to redevelop the site and make it better with a longer lease, but they seem to think the site would be better served as a car park, and I don't know why."

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: "The council has been in regular communication with the tenant regarding the completion of his tenancy. He is aware of the longstanding plans for the area that are now being delivered.

"The building in question currently occupies land that will be used for additional and much needed parking as part of the programme of seafront improvements underway."