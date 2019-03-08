Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Crazy golf returns to Exmouth seafront but could soon be replaced by a car park

PUBLISHED: 10:52 13 September 2019

New crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry Parkin

New crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry Parkin

Archant

A new crazy golf course has opened on Exmouth seafront - but it may soon be replaced by a car park.

New crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry ParkinNew crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry Parkin

Harry Parkin, owner of the Exmouth Leisure Amusements, has opened the newly installed Treasure Island Adventure Golf course.

The pirate-themed course is laid out outside the arcade building and will replace the old crazy golf course that was inherited from the Wright family when their lease on the Fun Park ran out.

The course opened on Thursday and costs £3 for adults and £1.50 for children to use, with it having a family focus.

But Mr Parkin, who has run Exmouth Leisure Amusements for 25 years, is fearful for the future of his business.

New crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry ParkinNew crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry Parkin

His lease only has four years left and the land is set to be used for car parking once the seafront improvements are finalised.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said that Mr Parkin is aware of the longstanding plans for the area and that the land is set to be used for much needed parking.

Mr Parkin said: "I wanted to expand on what I currently have and what I inherited and add another attraction to what we currently have.

"I want to remain in business and have asked, but have had no assurances from the council.

New crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry ParkinNew crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry Parkin

"I have put forward my proposals to redevelopment the site, but anything that I do seems to fall on deaf ears, so I don't know want the future holds.

"The building is deteriorating but I am not in a position to do anything with a short term lease.

"I have asked to redevelop the site and make it better with a longer lease, but they seem to think the site would be better served as a car park, and I don't know why."

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: "The council has been in regular communication with the tenant regarding the completion of his tenancy. He is aware of the longstanding plans for the area that are now being delivered.

New crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry ParkinNew crazy golf course on Exmouth seafront. Picture: Harry Parkin

"The building in question currently occupies land that will be used for additional and much needed parking as part of the programme of seafront improvements underway."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town at Cadbury Heath - ‘On the FA Vase road with Town’

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town youth get busy weekend started with Friday night barbecue

Football on pitch

Jealous boyfriend threatened to cut off friend’s genitals after finding him in bed with his girlfriend

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exmouth Photo Group marks 50 years of being in the picture

Exmouth Wheel. Picture: Sheila Haycox

Rotary Club walk in aid of Avocet Trust

Woodbury Common. Ref exe 41-16TI 9720. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists