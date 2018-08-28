Advanced search

Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

PUBLISHED: 13:48 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 21 January 2019

Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Traffic is slow through the town after the two car collision.

Traffic is moving slowly on a main road in Exmouth this afternoon after a two car crash.

The incident took place on Rolle Street and was reported to police at 12.45pm.

Two cars, a Honda and a Vauxhall, collided near the junction for Church Street.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Traffic is said to be ‘slow’ on the road, which is a key route through the middle of Exmouth.

No one was injured in the crash and police have moved one car from the middle of the road to ease congestion.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

