Crash on Exmouth main road - traffic slow

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Traffic is slow through the town after the two car collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traffic is moving slowly on a main road in Exmouth this afternoon after a two car crash.

The incident took place on Rolle Street and was reported to police at 12.45pm.

Two cars, a Honda and a Vauxhall, collided near the junction for Church Street.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Traffic is said to be ‘slow’ on the road, which is a key route through the middle of Exmouth.

No one was injured in the crash and police have moved one car from the middle of the road to ease congestion.