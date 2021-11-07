Cranford Residential Home in Exmouth is in the running for a prestigious national accolade.

The home in Cranford Avenue has been shortlisted for Commitment to Workforce Development at the Caring UK Awards, which recognise excellence and achievement within the care sector across the UK.

An awards spokesperson said: “Never has there been a more appropriate time to recognise the amazing and selfless contribution that our carers make and how they have given so much to protect and care for their residents in the face of unprecedented challenges.”

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with leading care industry magazine Caring UK, with support from headline sponsor Virgin Money.

In each category up to seven finalists have been selected and they will now go through to the next stage of the judging process. The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony, hosted by TV’s Emmerdale actor Dean Andrews, at The Athena in Leicester on Thursday December 2 when the industry will gather to salute all that is great about the caring sector and recognise the amazing contribution it makes particularly during the pandemic.

Cathy Rant, registered manager at Cranford Residential Home, said she was very proud of Cranford’s training team who have worked tirelessly to maintain training and development to a very high standard during the pandemic.

Cranford is an Approved Training Centre and has five registered trainers who deliver in excess of 20 courses to their staff to ensure they are kept updated so they can deliver outstanding care.

The Cranford Residential Home says on its website: “At The Cranford we have always prided ourselves on the quality of care we provide to our residents. We give care which is centred on each person’s individual needs, wishes, preferences, choices and beliefs.

“We never forget that The Cranford is the residents’ home and that our role is simply to help them obtain the best possible way of life.

“Ever since it has been a care home it has enjoyed a reputation as one of the finest homes in East Devon.”

