Exmouth rower completes virtual Mayflower challenge
PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 July 2020
An Exmouth man has spoken of the ‘surreal’ feeling of completing a virtual rowing challenge for charity.
Craig Chaulk, 36, covered more than 3,000 miles on his rowing machine to commemorate the historic journey, after the Mayflower 400 celebrations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
He began the challenge in May and hopes to have completed 3,150 miles on his rowing machine in the 66 days it took for the Mayflower ship to cross from Plymouth Steps to Plymouth Rock in the United States.
Mr Chaulk completed the challenge on Friday (July 3) in 47 days.
He said: “It feels surreal that this challenge has come to an end.
“It had its highs and lows but what really helped push me through was the donations and words or support and encouragement from everyone along the way.
“I am truly grateful and would like to thank everyone who donated. This is an experience that I’ll never forget.”
Mr Chaulk has undertaken the challenge to raise funds for the RNLI and the Mayflower Offshore Rowing Club of which he is a member.
