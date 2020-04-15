Children’s writing competition to provide ‘creative outlet’ during coronavirus crisis

The key stage 1 winning entry from 2019. Picture: CPRE

A writing competition is being launched to provide a creative outlet for schoolchildren during the coronavirus crisis.

Key stage 2 winning entry from 2019. Picture: CPRE Key stage 2 winning entry from 2019. Picture: CPRE

The Devon branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) has launched the children’s competition in key stage 1 and 2.

Children are urged to use their imagination to create a piece of artwork or a short piece of writing about Devon’s coast or countryside, or a favourite spot that’s important to them.

The competition opens on Monday, May 18, and the closing date for entries is June 30.

A top prize will be awarded to individual children in each key stage, as well as to their school.

The top entrants from each school will win a Devon countryside ambassador badge and a framed certificate.

Winning schools will receive a plaque and £200 to spend on outdoor learning as well as CPRE membership for a year.

Ring 01392 966737 or email info@cpredevon.org.uk for more information or visit the CPRE Devon website