St Peter’s Prep pupils show love of countryside through art contest win
PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 August 2020
Archant
Youngsters from a preparatory school near Exmouth have shown their compassion for the countryside by winning a Devon-wide art competition.
St Peter’s Preparatory School student Betsy Salt, aged six, won countryside charity CPRE’s 2020 art competition in the key stage one category for her seaside scene painting.
Thomasin Manley, also of St Peter’s, was the joint winner of the key stage two art competition with his painting of Bowerman’s Nose in Dartmoor.
St Peter’s won the overall best school in the ‘my outdoors’ art contest and was rewarded with £200 towards outdoor learning activities.
Penny Mills, director of CPRE Devon, said: “We have been absolutely thrilled at both the quality and quantity of this year’s entries.
“It’s no surprise, perhaps, that with our youngsters ‘locked down’ for weeks on end in their homes, without the daily routine of school, they have found creative ways to expend their energy and their love for the outdoor spaces they’ve had access to.”
