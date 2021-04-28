News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Slight rise in Covid-19 cases across Devon and Cornwall

Daniel Clark Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:00 PM April 28, 2021   
There has been a small rise in the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed across Devon and Cornwall in the last week – with an average of six more cases a day across the two counties.

A total of 214 new cases were confirmed across the two counties in the last week – the highest for three weeks – with the total since the start of the pandemic at 47,674.

Of the 214 new cases confirmed since April 16, 16 in East Devon.

This compares to the 163 cases confirmed between April 10 and 16, with eight in East Devon, 14 in Exeter, 18 in Mid Devon, four in North Devon, 18 in Plymouth, four in South Hams, 18 in Teignbridge, 14 in Torbay, six in Torridge and five in West Devon.

And while the numbers of cases confirmed has risen slightly, the number of tests carried out across the region has risen by a third, week-on-week, and positive levels are unchanged at 0.3 per cent.

