Covid cases increase in Devon

Published: 4:45 PM August 16, 2021

Covid cases have risen in Devon in the latest full week for which figures are available, with infections increasing in every part of the county.

In the seven days to Sunday 8 August infections rose by more than 10 per cent, with 337 new cases recorded across the county. The infection rate per 100,000 people is now 425, almost 50 per cent higher than the UK average of 288.

North Devon saw the highest increase in infection with 382 new cases, 62 per cent more than the previous week. The rate of infection in the district is now 389 per 100,000 people.

Exeter remains the biggest covid hotspot in the county, this week recording 765 more cases. The city continues to have one of the highest rates of infection in England, with 574 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Only West Devon and South Hams have a rate of infection lower than the national average. The districts recorded 113 and 222 new cases respectively. This took the infection rate per 100,000 in West Devon to 201 and 254 in South Hams.

Hospitalisations

The seven days up to the latest available data (Sunday 8 August) show hospitalisations rising overall in Devon. Ninety-four people were admitted to hospital as a result of covid, four more than the previous week.

Eleven patients were admitted to hospitals in North Devon, nine more than the previous week.

Eighteen patients were sent to Torbay Hospital, five more than last week.

Thirty-seven patients were admitted to Derriford hospital in Plymouth, eleven fewer than in the previous week.

Meanwhile, 28 patients were sent to the RD&E, one more than last week.

Deaths

Ten people have died within 28 days of a positive covid test in Devon this week. This is more triple the previous week, although that was a very low number, with just three deaths.

Three people died in each of Plymouth and Torbay. One death was recorded each in Exeter, North Devon, South Hams and Torridge.

1,068 people in Devon have now died within 28 days of a positive covid test since the pandemic began, including 214 in Plymouth and 161 in Torbay. Across the UK 130,801 people have died within 28 days of a positive test.*

Vaccinations

Eighty-seven per cent of adults have had their first dose of a vaccine in the Devon County Council area, which excludes Torbay and Plymouth, with 75 per cent receiving both doses.

In Plymouth 84 per cent have had their first dose, while 69 per cent have also had their second dose.

In Torbay, 86 per cent of adults have had one jab and 76 per cent have received both doses.

This means across Devon uptake of the vaccine is slightly lower than the national average. Eighty-nine per cent of people in the UK have had one dose, with 76 per cent having had both doses.