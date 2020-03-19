WEB GPs to set up linked communications in wake of coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, seven GP surgeries are linking their telephone and computer networks in a bid to offer the best possible care.

The medical centres, which make up the WEB (Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh) Primary Care Network, want to reassure residents that as the coronavirus crisis develops, they will continue to be able to contact their local GP service.

The network of GP practices has set up flexible and moveable office systems working together to ensure people can speak to a local GP, even if some surgeries must close temporarily because of the global pandemic.

Linking the communication systems will allow all patients to get continued access to a GP.

A spokesman for the WEB Care Network said clinical and administration colleagues have been working diligently behind the scenes to set this up.

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director of WEB Primary Care Network added: “We know people in our community are understandably concerned at this time.

“However, we want to reassure patients that we are putting measures in place so that they can continue to contact GP services as they have done before.”

The new link-up means that if GPs must move offices, work between surgeries or even work remotely, they will still be able to speak to residents and access their records.

Dr Coakley added “We would like to remind our patients to continue to follow the up-to-date advice regarding coronavirus via the NHS.uk website.

“If you need to speak to your practice, you can call or go online via their usual GP surgery contact details.

“We will make sure that you get through to the right practitioner to help you with your healthcare needs at this difficult time.”

The WEB Primary Care Network is made up of the following surgeries:

•Claremont Medical Practice

•Woodbury Surgery

•Budleigh Salterton Medical Centre

•The Raleigh Surgery

•Rolle Medical Partnership

•Haldon House Surgery

•Imperial Surgery

Visit the NHS website for more information about coronavirus.