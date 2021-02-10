Published: 5:00 PM February 10, 2021

An Exmouth pharmacy is now offering appointments for coronavirus vaccinations to people in priority groups who have received letters from a national booking system.

Lewis Pharmacy, in Exeter Road, started on Thursday, January 28.

NHS England is running the roll-out of community pharmacy sites and is due to announce more in coming weeks.

This move sees the life-saving vaccination being offered on local high streets, further accelerating the biggest vaccination programme in the history of the NHS.

Martyn Lewis, who owns Lewis Pharmacy in Exmouth with his wife, Jackie, said: “We are a community pharmacy first and foremost, and wanted to help deliver the vaccine in our local area.

“It was a hugely proud moment when we delivered our first vaccines yesterday morning. The patients who received them were very happy and grateful to have been vaccinated.

“Our staff have pulled out all the stops to be ready – supported by a fantastic network of nurses, GPs, volunteers, and many others.

“Everyone is working so hard to vaccinate people as quickly and safely as possible, and we’re delighted to be part of it.”

People invited to make an appointment through the new national booking service will be given a choice between a vaccination centre or a pharmacy service.

People can choose the site most convenient and accessible to them or can wait to be contacted by their GP.

It is not be possible to use the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Booking Service without having received an invitation letter.

The letter from the national system includes a unique code that is used to make the appointment.

People cannot get the vaccine at a vaccination centre or community pharmacy without an appointment.

Doing so risks disrupting the work of NHS staff in protecting those at highest risk.

If a patient receives a letter offering an appointment at a large-scale Vaccination Centre or pharmacy, it does not mean they have been taken off their GP list.

Patients do not need to let their GP practice know if they get vaccinated at a largescale centre or pharmacy.