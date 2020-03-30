Video

There With You: Food parcels for vulnerable residents arrives in Devon

Food parcels for 'shielding' residents have arrived in Devon. Picture: Devon County Council Archant

Emergency food parcels have arrived in Devon and will be distributed to the county’s most vulnerable residents who have been told to stay at home for at least 12 weeks.

Those identified as being at high risk of severe illness from coronavirus because of underlying health conditions should have received a letter from the NHS with instructions on how they can best protect themselves.

Devon County Council (DCC) has been phoning these people to find out what their needs are and how best to support them.

Volunteer staff redeployed from other council services are packaging up the emergency food parcels at an undisclosed distribution hub.

The parcels, which are free and contain seven days-worth of mostly non-perishable food for one person, will then be shipped out to district areas.

District councils are managing the delivery of support within their communities to ensure the food parcels are delivered to residents as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Phil Norrey, DCC’s chief executive, said: “Our absolute focus at the moment is to rapidly deliver vital support to our residents with the highest medical needs that put them at the greatest risk.

“The rigorous ‘shielding’ measures include minimising interaction by staying at home at all times and avoiding any face-to-face contact to prevent being exposed to the virus.

“But this means that thousands of our residents who are at high risk of severe illness from coronavirus because of underlying health conditions could be left without vital food, medicine and care supplies, particularly if they live alone and don’t have family, friends or social care services to help them.

“We’re working with our district council colleagues to make sure these extremely vulnerable members of our communities continue to get the food, medicines and additional care they need as quickly as possible.

“I urge everyone, especially those in this highly vulnerable group, to follow the Government’s rules on staying at home and away from others, and we will continue to work around the clock to make sure the most vulnerable people are cared for and critical services continue to reach our communities.”