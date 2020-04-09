Video

St Joseph’s ‘toilet roll challenge’ to make pupils smile

Teachers at St Joseph's have created a video for their pupils who are on lockdown. Picture: Sarah Keeping Archant

Teachers at an Exmouth primary school have joined the ‘toilet roll challenge’ to put a smile on pupils’ faces this Easter.

Like other schools across the country, St Joseph’s has been forced to close to all children during the coronavirus crisis except those whose parents are considered key workers.

After seeing the ‘toilet roll challenge’ on television, headteacher Nicola Taylor-Bashford decided they should create something similar.

Several videos have gone viral showing people appearing to throw toilet rolls out of shot for a different toilet roll to be caught by the next person.

Teachers at St Joseph’s put their own spin on the idea to show pupils who were not able to come to school that they are missing them.

Teacher Sarah Keeping, who put the video together, said: “We hoped that the children would enjoy seeing their teachers and teaching assistants and to know that we are all ok and missing them.”