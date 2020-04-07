List of food suppliers taking phone orders being collated to help those in coronavirus isolation

Devon County Councillor Richard Scott. Picture: LDRS Archant

An Exmouth councillor is trying to collate a list of all the food shops in the area that can take card transactions over the phone.

County councillor Richard Scott is aiming to pull together a complete list of shops from which volunteers collect food for those unable to leave their homes.

Supermarkets are unable to take phone orders which means not everyone can get food from them.

He said that for Woodbury and Lympstone it has proven easier as the village shops are taking card payments, but in Exmouth, partly due to the size of the town, it has proved hard to get a complete list.

Cllr Scott said: “Supermarkets have quickly got their act together and you have to give them a lot of credit as it is like a military operation as to how they are enforcing social distancing, but the unfortunate problem with supermarkets is that they cannot take phone orders.

“There are a still a small number of people who cannot get online or cannot get any delivery orders or are not entitled to the seven-day food packages through the community hub.

“So, if it helps 50 people that cannot go out then good enough for me and it gives volunteers the information as to where takes card payments and businesses a chance to operate and innovate.

“This is a chance and is important to support out local small shops but a chance for pubs or bakeries, if they have a food offer, or even if it’s just a delivery of beer, as long as they are providing food, it doesn’t really matter what it is as long as there is an offer in place and the volunteers can go and get it for them.”

Anyone who is either running a business which can take food shopping orders over the phone or knows of one should email Richard.Scott@devon.gov.uk, ring or text 07849 030595

The list will soon be distributed on council websites, via local MPs, to volunteering groups, and around Facebook, to enable people to know where volunteers can pick up food for the vulnerable.