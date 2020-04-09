Help hotline for those isolating during coronavirus crisis

New hotline launched for those in isolation. Picture: Exmouth Covid-19 Mutual Aid Archant

The town council and a mutual aid group have teamed up to create a central hub to coordinate the volunteer effort in Exmouth during the current crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karen Jones, one of the volunteers. Picture :Exmouth Covid-19 Mutual Aid Karen Jones, one of the volunteers. Picture :Exmouth Covid-19 Mutual Aid

A hotline has been launched by Exmouth Covid-19 Mutual Aid, in partnership with the town council, to make it easier for those in need during their self-imposed isolation to get access to help.

Requests made to the volunteer group for help with shopping, prescription pick-ups or emotional support will be distributed by the group’s rota team to one of the 16 neighbourhood leads.

The request will then be taken up by a volunteer in the relevant neighbourhood.

Vicky Walkley, who is leading the mutual aid group, said: “It’s been a lot of hard work getting all our systems and volunteer teams coordinated, but the amount of gratitude we’ve received from the Exmouth community since our phoneline/email went live makes it all worth it.

A map showing the 15 'neighbourhoods' in Exmouth which are covered under a volunteer scheme. Picture: Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group A map showing the 15 'neighbourhoods' in Exmouth which are covered under a volunteer scheme. Picture: Exmouth Mutual Aid Covid-19 Group

“It’s incredible to see what can be achieved when we all pull together.

“It’s a really difficult time for lots of people at the moment, but Exmouth – we are here for you.”

Printed leaflets with details of the hotline, sponsored by the town council and East Devon District Council, will be delivered to every household in the town.

The town council has also published details on its website of support groups, how to become a volunteer and an up-to-date list of businesses with the services they provide.

A thank you note for one of the volunteers. Picture: Exmouth Covid-19 Mutual Aid A thank you note for one of the volunteers. Picture: Exmouth Covid-19 Mutual Aid

The council is helping Exmouth Community Larder and the Salvation Army collect donations of food from supermarkets.

The larder will deliver basic food to anyone in need. For more information email help@exmouthlarder.co.uk or ring 07787 882075 or 07749 322291.

Exmouth charity Open Door is also delivering emergency parcels of food and toiletries to those in need. Ring 01395 224218 for more information.

Mayor Steve Gazzard said: “It never ceases to amaze me that during troubled times, how well communities come together to help each other and Exmouth, one of the largest towns in Devon, is no exception.

“We are working hard, often behind the scenes, to help support our community groups and local businesses.”

• To request help through Exmouth Covid-19 Mutual Aid, ring 07494 462057 or email exmouthcovidhelp@gmail.com