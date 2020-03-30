CANCELLED – Budleigh Music Festival the latest event affected by coronavirus

Pupils from St Peter's Primary School and town mayor Tom Wright helped to officially launch the 2018 Budleigh Music Festival. Archant

Budleigh Salterton’s music festival has been cancelled due to the ‘rapidly changing’ circumstances surrounding coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Artists were booked, the brochure was ‘print ready’ and organisers were looking forward to welcoming large audiences to their new-look festival which was set to open on July 10.

However, organisers were forced to cancel due to the escalating spread of Covid-19.

A spokesman for the Budleigh Music Festival said: “Despite all these preparations, and in solidarity with many other cultural organisations throughout the world, the trustees of the festival have decided that they must cancel the Budleigh Music Festival for 2020.

“We are, of course, very sad to have to take this decision, but we know you will appreciate that in the light of the current situation, there is no alternative.”

Plans are already being put in place for the return of the festival in 2021 and ‘one or two’ events could be held later this year.