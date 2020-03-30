Advanced search

CANCELLED – Budleigh Music Festival the latest event affected by coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 March 2020

Pupils from St Peter's Primary School and town mayor Tom Wright helped to officially launch the 2018 Budleigh Music Festival.

Pupils from St Peter's Primary School and town mayor Tom Wright helped to officially launch the 2018 Budleigh Music Festival.

Archant

Budleigh Salterton’s music festival has been cancelled due to the ‘rapidly changing’ circumstances surrounding coronavirus.

Artists were booked, the brochure was ‘print ready’ and organisers were looking forward to welcoming large audiences to their new-look festival which was set to open on July 10.

However, organisers were forced to cancel due to the escalating spread of Covid-19.

A spokesman for the Budleigh Music Festival said: “Despite all these preparations, and in solidarity with many other cultural organisations throughout the world, the trustees of the festival have decided that they must cancel the Budleigh Music Festival for 2020.

“We are, of course, very sad to have to take this decision, but we know you will appreciate that in the light of the current situation, there is no alternative.”

Plans are already being put in place for the return of the festival in 2021 and ‘one or two’ events could be held later this year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorist seriously injured in Exmouth single-vehicle collision

Hulham Road, in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Village to get air ambulance landing site after planning approval

The Devon Air Ambulance comes in to land at its Eaglescott air base in North Devon.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth couple celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss

Ann and Fred Harris appearing on the front page of the Exmouth Journal. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Devon recycling centres close until further notice

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Motorist seriously injured in Exmouth single-vehicle collision

Hulham Road, in Exmouth. Picture: Google

Village to get air ambulance landing site after planning approval

The Devon Air Ambulance comes in to land at its Eaglescott air base in North Devon.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth couple celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss

Ann and Fred Harris appearing on the front page of the Exmouth Journal. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Devon recycling centres close until further notice

Exmouth recycling centre. Ref exe 18 18TI 2153. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Exmouth Town latest - assistant manager speaks on ‘disappointment’ of league season record being ‘expunged’

Exmouth Town players celebrate one of theb two goals the side scored in their clean sheet home success over Wellington. Picture: GERRY HUNT

CANCELLED – Budleigh Music Festival the latest event affected by coronavirus

Pupils from St Peter's Primary School and town mayor Tom Wright helped to officially launch the 2018 Budleigh Music Festival.

There With You: Food parcels for vulnerable residents arrives in Devon

Food parcels for 'shielding' residents have arrived in Devon. Picture: Devon County Council

There With You: Community larder volunteers wanted as demand continues to rise

Exmouth Community Food Larder manager Anthony Bernard.
Drive 24