CANCELLED – Exmouth Festival called off due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:18 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 17 March 2020

Exmouth Festival 2019. T’Pau headline this year’s festival. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Festival 2019. T’Pau headline this year’s festival. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus, the town council has confirmed.

The four-day music extravaganza was set to take place between Friday, May 22 and Monday, May 25, but, in line with Government guidelines on Covid-19, the event has been shelved.

All artists, traders and acts will be rebooked for the 2021 event.

A spokesman for the town council, which organises the free-to-enter event, said: “It is with heavy hearts that Exmouth Town Council must announce that our 2020 Festival which was due to take place from 22-25 May, will be cancelled.”

The council said the decision was made with the need to avoid unnecessary strain on public services such as the police and NHS in mind.

In previous years, the event has been headlined by the likes of T’pau, Toyah Willcox and Bad Manners while also featuring a line-up of Devon-based musicians.

The spokesman added: “We realise that a lot of people will be disappointed but the health and well-being of our artists, musicians, volunteers and Festival supporters is always our priority.

“With less than ten weeks to go, any additional restrictions on the movement of people, or a nationwide ban on events being enacted in the coming weeks, would also have significant financial implications for our Festival.

“The team has put a great deal of time, resource and energy into organising this year’s event but we hope you understand and respect our difficult decision to act now, thus removing uncertainty, reducing the amount of outlay by our traders, suppliers and partners and helping to secure the event in future years.”

