There With You: Community college creating face masks for coronavirus assessment centre

Protective face masks created by Exmouth Community College. Picture: Exmouth Community College Archant

Those assessing possible coronavirus cases in Exmouth could soon be wearing protective equipment created by the community college.

Goggles donated to the NHS. Picture: Exmouth Community College Goggles donated to the NHS. Picture: Exmouth Community College

The school’s design and technology department has come up with face shield prototypes for use at a Covid-19 assessment centre set up at Exmouth Health Centre.

The college had previously donated some spare personal protective equipment to Rolle Medical Practice.

This prompted Dr Jane Aitken, of Claremont Medical Surgery, to ask the college’s design and technology department to create the face masks using a 3D printer.

Teacher Kris Greaves told the Journal the 3D printers use the wrong materials, but he and department head Sarah Browne created prototypes using a laser cutter.

He said these have been taken to Claremont Surgery to be approved and that the college has enough material to make around 30-40 face shields.

Mr Greaves said: “Many schools are closing their design and technology departments and unprecedented times like these show how important design and technology is to the school curriculum.”