Fairlynch opening delayed due to coronavirus – donations needed

A plea for donations has been made by Budleigh Salterton’s unique museum to help with running costs after it was forced to postpone its opening this year.

As the spread of the coronavirus escalates, Fairlynch, which was due to open on Friday, April 10, has been forced to keep the museum closed.

Trevor Waddington, chairman of the trustees, said the museum is facing a reduction in its anticipated income from entry fees and visitor donations.

He said: “Keeping the museum closed will not reduce our running costs – last year it cost £37 a day just to keep it going.

“Any donations would be most gratefully received.”

Fairlynch has also had to cancel or postpone several public activities until further notice.

These include:

Wednesday, April 1 – Coffee Time Talk (cancelled)

Thursday, April 9 – preview event for Friends of Fairlynch (postponed indefinitely)

Wednesday, May 6 – AGM and talk (postponed indefinitely)

Mr Waddington added: “Trustees will be reviewing the situation on a regular basis and we will keep you updated about any changes.”

Visit Fairlynch’s website to donate.