Isobel’s sponsored haircut raised vital funds for NHS coronavirus effort

Seven-year-old Georgina Gainsford has raised more than £250 for the NHS. Picture: Georgina Gainsford Archant

An Exmouth youngster has raised vital funds for the NHS coronavirus crisis effort by having her hair cut.

Isobel before her haircut. Picture: Geogina Gainsford Isobel before her haircut. Picture: Geogina Gainsford

Seven-year-old Isobel Gainford had her long locks cut short, raising nearly £300 for NHS Charities Together which is supporting staff, volunteers and patients impacted by Covid-19.

The Withycombe Raleigh Primary School pupil wanted to get her hair cut but hairdressers have had to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Her mum Georgina, who is not a trained hairdresser, stepped in but said Isobel would have to do it for charity and she chose to support the NHS.

Georgina said: “Thankfully the cut was successful, and she looks really good.”

Seven-year-old Isobel after her haircut. Picture: Georgina Gainsford Seven-year-old Isobel after her haircut. Picture: Georgina Gainsford

The family had hoped to raise £50 for the NHS and have smashed that target.

“Lots of people supported us with their generous donations,” added Georgina.

Anyone wanting to donate should go to Isobel’s Justgiving page