Isobel’s sponsored haircut raised vital funds for NHS coronavirus effort
PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 23 April 2020
An Exmouth youngster has raised vital funds for the NHS coronavirus crisis effort by having her hair cut.
Seven-year-old Isobel Gainford had her long locks cut short, raising nearly £300 for NHS Charities Together which is supporting staff, volunteers and patients impacted by Covid-19.
The Withycombe Raleigh Primary School pupil wanted to get her hair cut but hairdressers have had to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Her mum Georgina, who is not a trained hairdresser, stepped in but said Isobel would have to do it for charity and she chose to support the NHS.
Georgina said: “Thankfully the cut was successful, and she looks really good.”
The family had hoped to raise £50 for the NHS and have smashed that target.
“Lots of people supported us with their generous donations,” added Georgina.
