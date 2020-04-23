Advanced search

Isobel’s sponsored haircut raised vital funds for NHS coronavirus effort

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 23 April 2020

Seven-year-old Georgina Gainsford has raised more than £250 for the NHS. Picture: Georgina Gainsford

Seven-year-old Georgina Gainsford has raised more than £250 for the NHS. Picture: Georgina Gainsford

Archant

An Exmouth youngster has raised vital funds for the NHS coronavirus crisis effort by having her hair cut.

Isobel before her haircut. Picture: Geogina GainsfordIsobel before her haircut. Picture: Geogina Gainsford

Seven-year-old Isobel Gainford had her long locks cut short, raising nearly £300 for NHS Charities Together which is supporting staff, volunteers and patients impacted by Covid-19.

The Withycombe Raleigh Primary School pupil wanted to get her hair cut but hairdressers have had to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Her mum Georgina, who is not a trained hairdresser, stepped in but said Isobel would have to do it for charity and she chose to support the NHS.

Georgina said: “Thankfully the cut was successful, and she looks really good.”

Seven-year-old Isobel after her haircut. Picture: Georgina GainsfordSeven-year-old Isobel after her haircut. Picture: Georgina Gainsford

The family had hoped to raise £50 for the NHS and have smashed that target.

“Lots of people supported us with their generous donations,” added Georgina.

Anyone wanting to donate should go to Isobel’s Justgiving page

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenagers getting on their bikes to help fish and chip deliveries

Youngsters Alex and Nate James have been using their bikes to deliver fish and chips. Picture: Simon Blissett

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Virtual groups held to support Exmouth slimmers during coronavirus crisis

Exmouth's Slimming World consultants who are hosting virtual groups. Picture: Contributed

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenagers getting on their bikes to help fish and chip deliveries

Youngsters Alex and Nate James have been using their bikes to deliver fish and chips. Picture: Simon Blissett

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Virtual groups held to support Exmouth slimmers during coronavirus crisis

Exmouth's Slimming World consultants who are hosting virtual groups. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exmouth Town well clear after home win over Feniton / Lympstone closing in on title success - East Devon Virtual League latest

Isobel’s sponsored haircut raised vital funds for NHS coronavirus effort

Seven-year-old Georgina Gainsford has raised more than £250 for the NHS. Picture: Georgina Gainsford

Small parks and gardens will remain closed in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

‘The Golden Boys’ - 30 years of meeting up to play football and still going strong.

The Golden Boys line up before playing an 11-a-side fixture. Picture; CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24