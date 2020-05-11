Advanced search

More than 130 coronavirus cases in East Devon, new data shows

PUBLISHED: 14:24 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 11 May 2020

There have been more than 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus across East Devon, according to government figures.

The Government has expanded its Covid-19 case tracker to include lower tier local authorities.

It shows that as of May 9, there have been 134 confirmed cases in East Devon.

The rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the district is among the lowest in the country.

The rate in East Devon stands at 92.9.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Devon County Council administrative area stands at 775, at a rate of 97.4.

There have been 163 cases in Exeter, 83 in North Devon, 36 in Torridge, 143 in Teignbridge, 78 in South Hams, 85 in Mid Devon and 53 in West Devon.





