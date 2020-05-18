Budleigh youngster Eve, 6, in Book Track success

A Budleigh Salterton youngster is maintaining her love of books through the coronavirus crisis.

St Peter’s Primary School pupil Eve Evans has been recognised for finishing her 100th book through a scheme run by Devon Libraries.

The six-year-old began the Book Track scheme at Budleigh Salterton Library but has continued to read and enjoy her books during the lockdown.

Taking part in the scheme usually requires the children to read their books and then talk about them with library staff.

However, during the coronavirus crisis – with all the libraries closed – Book Track is now being done by email.

Jane Cordy, of Budleigh Salterton Library, said: “Well done Eve for keeping on book tracking behind closed doors.”

Through the lockdown, library members can continue to access catalogues and resources online where there are ebooks available by going to the Budleigh Library website