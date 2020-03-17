Advanced search

‘Stay at home’ Budleigh mayor’s message to residents whose family members display symptoms of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 March 2020

New Budleigh Salterton mayor Caz Sismore-Hunt with her deputy Michael Hilliar. Picture: Alan Dent

‘Don’t go to work if a family member has symptoms’ - that’s the advice from Budleigh Salterton’s mayor on coronavirus.

Councillor Caz Sismore-Hunt urged anyone who has family members displaying symptoms to stay at home.

She said it is the only way the virus is going to be defeated.

Cllr Sismore-Hunt said: “If someone in your family has got a cough please stay away from work.

“Although you haven’t got it, you might be transporting it.

“Until we actually do this, we will never control this virus.

“We are lucky in East Devon – the South West had the lowest cases in the country, and it should stay that way if we do what the Government suggests.

“It’s important the Government’s advice seriously.”

A website has been set up to signpost people to the services being offered for residents in Budleigh who have been forced into isolation because of Covid-19.

Visit the site for more information

