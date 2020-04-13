Advanced search

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll reaches 20

PUBLISHED: 11:12 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 13 April 2020

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Archant

The number of patients who have died at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital having tested positive for coronavirus has reached 20.

The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital serves East Devon, Exeter and most of greater Devon.

The latest figures show that 73 people have now died in Devon. There have been three in North Devon, 19 in Torbay and 31 in Plymouth.

The NHS England figures do not include deaths that have taken place outside of hospital, such as in care homes.

NHS England said on Sunday a further 657 people have died in hospital in England after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total deaths there to 9,594.

Patients were aged between 26 and 100 years old and 42 of the 657 patients (aged between 30 and 98 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.

For more updates on the coronavirus crisis, follow our live blog.

