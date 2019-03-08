Advanced search

Couple attacked while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:37 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 22 October 2019

Archant

A teenager and her boyfriend were punched in the face while waiting for a taxi in Exmouth, according to police.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which took place in The Strand at around 2.40am on Sunday (October 13).

Officers say a male suspect assaulted a woman, aged in her late teens, before pinning her partner to the floor and punching him in the face.

The male suspect is described as having short, dark, cropped hair which was shaved at the sides.

Police say he was wearing a dark shirt with a vertical striped pattern, dark jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Police constable Steve Mingo, of Exmouth police, said: "A large number of people were also waiting for taxis at that time and many intervened to break up the incident.

"I am looking for witnesses, and, in particular, looking to identify the suspect."

Anyone who has information is urged to contact police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/092532/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

