Couple allegedly attacked on Budleigh seafront - police investigation launched

Archant

A group of teens allegedly punched a man in face on Budleigh Salterton seafront on Tuesday (September 10) according to police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An investigation has been launched into the alleged assault which took place at around 6.30pm.

According to officers, a man and woman were walking along the seafront when they were assaulted by three male youths after asking them to stop swearing and shouting.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "One of the teens had allegedly punched the male victim in the head and another male has then started throwing stones at the man and his wife before all three offenders left the scene."

Police are appealing for a witness who had filmed the incident on a mobile device.

Anyone with information should contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or by ringing CR/082318/19