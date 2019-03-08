Advanced search

Couple allegedly attacked on Budleigh seafront - police investigation launched

PUBLISHED: 17:26 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 11 September 2019

A group of teens allegedly punched a man in face on Budleigh Salterton seafront on Tuesday (September 10) according to police.

An investigation has been launched into the alleged assault which took place at around 6.30pm.

According to officers, a man and woman were walking along the seafront when they were assaulted by three male youths after asking them to stop swearing and shouting.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: "One of the teens had allegedly punched the male victim in the head and another male has then started throwing stones at the man and his wife before all three offenders left the scene."

Police are appealing for a witness who had filmed the incident on a mobile device.

Anyone with information should contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or by ringing CR/082318/19

