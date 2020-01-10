Advanced search

Budleigh fire station closure 'premature' and 'nonsensical', says Exmouth councillor

PUBLISHED: 15:30 10 January 2020

Paul Millar has reacted to the fire authority's decision to close Budleigh Fire Station. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Paul Millar has reacted to the fire authority's decision to close Budleigh Fire Station. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Archant

The closure of Budleigh Salterton's fire station has been branded 'premature' and 'nonsensical', by an Exmouth councillor.

Councillor Paul Millar was reacting to the Devon and Somerset Fire Authority ratifying the controversial proposals.

Budleigh's station will now close with the affected firefighters responding from Exmouth Fire Station.

Cllr Millar, who represents Exmouth at town and district council, spoke at the meeting and called for the authority to shelve the plans until central government had provided information on future funding.

He said: "Exmouth's population is growing, and with the station now being responsible for Budleigh, this concerns me.

"With the imminent closure of Budleigh station, Exmouth could suffer if 24/7 crewing is not continued.

"Despite receiving incomplete information, 95 per cent of the public responded to the consultation disagreeing with all of the recommendations.

"Councillors failed to listen. They are playing with fire."

Cllr Millar said closing Budleigh Fire Station could not make anyone safer.

Proposals to implement a day crewing only model at Exmouth have been deferred, subject to a revised 24/7 crewing model being agreed with the Fire Brigades Union.

