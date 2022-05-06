Councillor 'knew' about John Humphreys sex crime investigation at the time

For the first time, an East Devon district councillor has confirmed knowing ‘at least four years ago’ that fellow councillor John Humphreys was under police investigation for sex crimes.

The former district and Exmouth town councillor was convicted last August of historic sexual offences against two boys in the early 1990s and early 2000s.

The police investigation, which started in 2016, was not made public until he appeared in court in 2020, and he continued as a councillor until May 2019.

Conservative councillors deny having had any knowledge of his crimes whilst he was in office or when he was subsequently given his honorary title of alderman by the council in December 2019. The title was removed by the council in 2021.

Cllr Maddie Chapman - Credit: East Devon District Council

Speaking at a public meeting of East Devon District Council’s cabinet this week, Cllr Maddy Chapman (Conservative, Exmouth Brixington) said: “I was not aware of anything on John Humphreys. None of my colleagues were aware and anyone that says that they heard rumours they should have told us.”

Eileen Wragg, Liberal Democrat candidate for Exmouth Town. Picture: Eileen Wragg - Credit: Eileen Wragg

But Cllr Eileen Wragg (Lib Dems and Democratic Alliance Group, Exmouth Town), revealed that she did know.

“I find these denials extraordinary,” she told the meeting. “I certainly knew that John Humphreys was under investigation and this would have been at least four years ago.

“If we knew – the opposition – then I find it incredible that they didn’t know, and they’re denying all knowledge of it, and I believe that there may be further evidence in the future coming forward which will prove that what I’m saying is correct.”

Leader of the council Paul Arnott (Independent East Devon Alliance and Democratic Alliance Group) told Cllr Chapman: “I have absolutely no reason to disbelieve that you believe all of that to be the case.”

Cllr Wragg, explaining later why she did not tell anyone about the rumours she allegedly heard, said she had no evidence, only word of mouth, at the time.

Asked to clarify after the meeting where she learned of the rumours surrounding John Humphreys, Cllr Wragg said she heard them from another politician, but she did not specify who.