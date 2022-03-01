More Devon families get first preference secondary school

The number of families receiving a place at their top preference secondary school has risen this year. - Credit: PA

More families in Devon will receive their top preference secondary school this year than in 2021, according to the county council.

It has announced today that 92.6 per cent of families who applied for a place next September have been offered their first preference - up more than one per cent from 91.5 per cent last year.

In all, 97.6 per cent of families will get one of their three preferences, with 4.1 per cent being allocated their second preference and 0.9 per cent their third preference.

This year the county council received 7,697 applications for places at Devon secondary schools.

Parents will be notified of their children’s places today and the council’s admissions team will be available to deal with enquiries, supported by the schools team at Devon’s Customer Service Centre.

Devon’s cabinet member for schools, Andrew Leadbetter, said he was ‘absolutely delighted’ at the increase – particularly since many of the council’s staff have been working remotely from home.

He said: “It is a testament to the hard work of our admissions and school organisation teams and the partnership and co-operation we have received from the heads, staff and governors of Devon’s secondary schools, who have been coping so well in such difficult circumstances, that we have been able to achieve these figures.

“These are obviously early statistics and are quite likely to improve even more before September as appeals are heard and other factors are taken into account, such as parents not taking up places they have been offered.”