News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Warning over hazardous pipes on Exmouth beach

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 2:27 PM February 16, 2021   
Pipes on the beach at Exmouth uncovered due to low beach levels

Pipes on the beach at Exmouth uncovered due to low beach levels - Credit: East Devon District Council

Beachgoers have been warned to avoid ‘hazard’ pipes which have been exposed on Exmouth seafront. 

The pipes are usually covered by the sand on the beach near the RNLI lifeboat station, in Queen’s Drive, but, due to a drop in beach levels, the hazards have become visible. 

East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) streetscene is advising people to stay away from the pipes when they are using the beach for their daily exercise. 

The beach remains a popular walking spot, even with the current coronavirus restrictions. 

An EDDC spokesman said: “A number of hazards have become exposed on Exmouth beach, near the RNLI station, due to a drop in beach levels. Our Streetscene team are in the process of cordoning these off, however please exercise caution if walking in this area.” 

For more information on East Devon’s beaches visit https://eastdevon.gov.uk/beaches-harbours-and-coastal-information/beaches/

You may also want to watch:

Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lewis Pharmacy situated conveniently on Exeter Road.;

Coronavirus

Exmouth pharmacy offering Covid-19 vaccine appointments to those in...

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Topping out at the Exmouth site

New Exmouth care home reaches topping out stage

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
The junction at Liverton Business Park

Plans to upgrade Liverton Business Park junction given go-ahead

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Flashlight glowing in a dark room

Power cut in Exmouth affecting 146 properties

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus