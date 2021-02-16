Published: 2:27 PM February 16, 2021

Pipes on the beach at Exmouth uncovered due to low beach levels - Credit: East Devon District Council

Beachgoers have been warned to avoid ‘hazard’ pipes which have been exposed on Exmouth seafront.

The pipes are usually covered by the sand on the beach near the RNLI lifeboat station, in Queen’s Drive, but, due to a drop in beach levels, the hazards have become visible.

East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) streetscene is advising people to stay away from the pipes when they are using the beach for their daily exercise.

The beach remains a popular walking spot, even with the current coronavirus restrictions.

An EDDC spokesman said: “A number of hazards have become exposed on Exmouth beach, near the RNLI station, due to a drop in beach levels. Our Streetscene team are in the process of cordoning these off, however please exercise caution if walking in this area.”

For more information on East Devon’s beaches visit https://eastdevon.gov.uk/beaches-harbours-and-coastal-information/beaches/