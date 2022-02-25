Council calls for Government rethink on local housebuilding targets

There are concerns over the Government target for the number of new homes built in East Devon - Credit: Gregg Brown

The Government minister Michael Gove will be asked to rethink the way targets are set for new house building in East Devon.

East Devon District Council will write to the Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities about the requirement to provide 918 houses per year up to 2041, imposed on the district by the Government.

It follows a proposal by Cllr Jess Bailey (Independent, West Hill and Aylesbeare) which won cross-party support at the council meeting on Monday, February 21.

Cllr Bailey argued that the Government planning algorithm was flawed, and failed to take account of the constraints in East Devon - virtually no brownfield sites (which would result in almost all development to take place on greenfield sites), and two thirds of the district having Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty status.

She also argued that the Government planning directive did nothing to provide desperately needed affordable homes for younger, less well-off East Devon residents, and failed to address the problem of 1,201 empty homes and 2,300 holiday homes.

Cllr Bailey said the target of 918 houses per year is ‘a top-down Government approach driven by its arbitrary aspiration to build 300,000 houses per year'.

She said: “It uses a simple mathematical formula to achieve this based on projections from the Office of National Statistics, and the current approach simply reinforces past trends.

“This approach does not solve the housing crisis faced by our district and the desperate need for genuinely affordable houses, with currently 2,650 households in housing need in East Devon”

After a lengthy debate, councillors voted in support of Jess Bailey`s Notice of Motion, which was amended to reflect points made during the discussion.

They agreed to write to Michael Gove and seek the support of the three MPs for East Devon, in calling for a review of the method for calculating the number of new homes and identifying a more positive approach to solving the housing crisis.

Cllr Bailey said: "I am absolutely delighted that I received cross-party support … It is outrageous that we should be forced by the government to shoehorn 918 houses per year into East Devon.

"Our beautiful East Devon countryside is set to be plundered due to an arbitrary mathematical formula. And what is even worse, the mathematical formula will do nothing to help those local people in real housing need."