District council adopts eco-friendly approach to weed control

The use of environmentally damaging weedkillers on East Devon District Council property is to be phased out by September.

The decision by the council’s cabinet will put an end to the use of glyphosate, the most commonly used pesticide in the district’s urban areas. Woody weedkillers will also be banned. These are currently are used on paths and pavements in schools, parks, gardens, playgrounds and hospitals.

A report to the cabinet warned: “These are all areas used on a daily basis by our residents and visitors – and often by those most vulnerable to the adverse effects of pesticides; elderly people, young children, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions.”

The harmful chemicals will be replaced with a vinegar solution from the Royal Horticultural Society which has been trialled with ‘some success’. It will be combined with manual weeding and two ‘hot foam’ weed control machines, expected to cost £67,000.

Hot foam machines work by creating a ‘thermal blanket’ that keeps water at a high temperature when placed on weeds, killing or significantly damaging the plants.

Streetscene says it has ruled out using ‘flame guns’ to treat the problem because of their reliance on fossil fuels. The devices use an estimated 61kg of fossil fuel gas per hectare.

Speaking to EDDC’s cabinet Tom Wood, deputy Streetscene manager, said: “There needs to be an understanding that we will see a slightly higher prevalence of weeds across our towns and parishes.”

He concluded that although there is ‘no magic wand in replacing glyphosate as it is so effective’, the positive impact on the environment will outweigh the downsides.

When asked why pesticides could not be phased out sooner Mr Wood said it will take until September this year to prepare staff and arrange equipment.

A report to the cabinet said the pesticides currently used have a negative effect on urban wildlife, and contribute to the decline of butterflies, bees, insects, birds, mammals and aquatic species. They can also run off into drains and sewers and find their way into water supplies, as well as leaching into soil and killing susceptible microorganisms and earthworms, which reduces soil fertility and structure.



