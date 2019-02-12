District council tax set for £5 rise in 2019/20

The amount of money residents pay towards the work of East Devon District Council (EDDC) is set to increase.

Residents in average Band D properties will pay an extra £5 a year in district council tax for the 2019/20 financial year.

The increase means EDDC portion of the annual council tax bill for a Band D property will be £141.78 per annum which amounts to £2.72 a week.

EDDC approved the increase at a meeting on Wednesday (February 27).

Councillor Ian Thomas, leader of EDDC, said the authority’s medium term financial plan is predicting the council will have a budget deficit of £2 million in 2020/21 and possibility up to £4 million the following year.

He said: “I am pleased to be able to confirm that East Devon still has the lowest council tax in Devon and is one of the lowest in the country.

“We are proud that we are still delivering outstanding services, which our residents value highly, despite the council receiving just 7p in every pound of council tax that we collect on behalf of others.

“Council Tax income generates less than a third of our revenue every year.

“This means that we need to find other sources of finance to replace continued cuts in government funding.

“Future funding cuts combined with other budgetary pressures mean that our Medium Term Financial Plan is currently predicting a budget deficit of £2 million for 2020/21 and potentially up to £4 million by 2028/29.

“So we intend to close that gap through new efficiencies and alternative investment routes.”

EDDC takes 7p in every pound of the total council tax bill with the rest of the money going to Devon County Council, Devon and Cornwall Police, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service along with town and parish councils.